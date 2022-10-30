Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTRA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Proterra alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proterra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Proterra by 18.0% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Proterra by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proterra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 58.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proterra Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTRA opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Proterra has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $13.22.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Proterra had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Proterra will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Proterra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.