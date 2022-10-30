PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) PT Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.00.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $116.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.16. PTC has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31.

Insider Transactions at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PTC will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,264,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total value of $963,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,879,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,295,521.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,976 shares of company stock valued at $31,912,128. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in PTC by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.