Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) target price on Puma in a report on Monday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Puma in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Puma Stock Performance

ETR PUM opened at €45.78 ($46.71) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Puma has a 1-year low of €42.97 ($43.85) and a 1-year high of €115.40 ($117.76).

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

