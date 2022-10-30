Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Lowered by Zacks Research

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for DaVita in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for DaVita’s current full-year earnings is $7.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average of $92.63. DaVita has a twelve month low of $69.26 and a twelve month high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 84.69% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.