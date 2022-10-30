Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gibraltar Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Gibraltar Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $366.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $51.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.31. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 42.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth about $515,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.