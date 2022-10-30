QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Terril Brothers Inc.

Terril Brothers Inc. lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 18.2% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $54,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 125.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,393 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.51 on Friday, reaching $119.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,418,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,799,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.66 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.