Quantum (QUA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,046.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 30th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00015588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $1.80 billion and $181,046.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 3.22142937 USD and is down -7.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,041.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

