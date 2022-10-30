Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at UBS Group

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 135 ($1.63) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QUILF. Citigroup cut Quilter from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Quilter from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quilter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.08.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QUILF opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Quilter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

About Quilter

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

