Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on QTNT. Cowen lowered their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Quotient Stock Performance

Quotient stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $13.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31.

Insider Activity

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Quotient will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,405,879 shares in the company, valued at $281,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quotient

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,154 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 33,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Quotient by 9,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,439 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 4,136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 112,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

Featured Stories

