Rally (RLY) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Rally token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Rally has a market cap of $51.37 million and $1.14 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,521.94 or 0.31495982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012301 BTC.

About Rally

Rally was first traded on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,513,929,348 tokens. Rally’s official website is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rally’s official message board is forum.rally.io.

Rally Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rally Network is an open, decentralized network that is powered by its native ERC-20 governance token, $RLY. $RLY is an Ethereum blockchain-based asset that can be sent and received in the Ethereum mainnet network. An open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators.Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network.Rally offers anyone with an online community the ability to launch their own coin without the complexity of coding on the ethereum blockchain. Rally is a decentralized platform completely governed by the community. This means that creators and their communities have unfettered control to use their social tokens across all social platforms.”

