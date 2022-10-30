Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 420 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 49.3% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 2.0 %

MKC opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

