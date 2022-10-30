Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to “Positive”

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) to a positive rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an assumes rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.88.

Range Resources Trading Down 1.7 %

Range Resources stock opened at $27.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $37.44. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 145,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Featured Articles

