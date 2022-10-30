Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0318

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $376.05 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000154 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002994 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,483.80 or 0.31441260 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000447 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00012280 BTC.
Ravencoin Coin Profile
RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 11,829,401,080 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ravencoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars.
