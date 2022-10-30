Raymond James Begins Coverage on Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.13.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.54, a PEG ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.09.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $289.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $47,909.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Mitch Stevison sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $72,526.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,997.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,431 shares of company stock worth $969,190. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 277.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

