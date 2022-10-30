Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 5,600 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,600 ($67.67) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.83) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,375 ($89.11) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($94.25) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,000 ($84.58) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($69.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($96.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

