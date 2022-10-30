Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Buys 1,895 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,888,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,759,197. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.