Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 47.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.22. 7,816,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,109,867. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.