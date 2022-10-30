Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $604,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 70.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SPG. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.96. 1,454,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,411. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.20%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.