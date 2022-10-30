Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 128,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,877,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,329.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 161,936 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.32, for a total transaction of $54,786,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,363,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,970,044,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,901 shares of company stock valued at $168,282,556. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.59.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $359.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,813. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $341.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.82.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

