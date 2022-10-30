Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,430 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.00.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 2.4 %

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $12.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $548.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $491.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.67. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

