Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Purchases 666,762 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,762 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust comprises about 8.4% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC owned 2.86% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $51,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $7,653,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 68.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.98. 1,010,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,181. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.96.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

