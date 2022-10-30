Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.47. 6,363,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average of $151.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

