Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.87 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

