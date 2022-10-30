ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,810.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 30th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 90.6% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.13 million and approximately $6,810.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00033493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021773 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00268297 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003769 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004471 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00019226 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

