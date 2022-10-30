Reef Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $105.10 million and $76.25 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,403,215,696 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

