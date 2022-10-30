Relay Token Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (RELAY)

Relay Token (RELAY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Relay Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Relay Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $48.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Relay Token Profile

Relay Token’s launch date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Relay Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

