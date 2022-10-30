Ren (REN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.86 Million

Ren (REN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $129.13 million and $15.86 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ren alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.03 or 0.31492853 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ren

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

