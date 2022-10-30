Ren (REN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.46 Million

Ren (REN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $126.73 million and $12.46 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000613 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren’s launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

