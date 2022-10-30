Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 66,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 53,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPHM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,370. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RPHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

