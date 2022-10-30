Request (REQ) Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.95 million and $20.37 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,708.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007773 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003572 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006520 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00054423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00047389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022123 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11091821 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $8,236,784.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

