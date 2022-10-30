ResMed (NYSE:RMD) PT Raised to $280.00 at KeyCorp

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $276.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.01% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.71.

ResMed Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $218.73 on Friday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $275.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total transaction of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

