Reviewing Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) & Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Rating) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -71.16% -64.87% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.94 million ($2.74) -0.37 Genocea Biosciences $1.64 million 0.21 -$33.20 million ($0.61) -0.01

Volatility & Risk

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Quince Therapeutics. Quince Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Quince Therapeutics and Genocea Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Genocea Biosciences 0 2 0 0 2.00

Genocea Biosciences has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 51,624.14%. Given Genocea Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genocea Biosciences is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.9% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats Quince Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. The company has discovered a broad bone-targeting drug platform to precisely deliver small molecules, peptides, or large molecules directly to the site of bone fracture and disease. Its lead compound is NOV004, an anabolic peptide engineered to precisely target and concentrate at the bone fracture site The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

