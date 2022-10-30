Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 891,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,927. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Prabhu Narayan bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.09% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.