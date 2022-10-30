Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Update

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the September 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Revival Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of RVLGF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.49. 43,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,861. Revival Gold has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

About Revival Gold

(Get Rating)

See Also

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.