Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.93-$1.95 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.53, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.83.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 15,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $1,001,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,680 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after purchasing an additional 136,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after purchasing an additional 165,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,635,000 after acquiring an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

