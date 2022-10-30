Robert W. Baird Boosts Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target to $70.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.38.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.36.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Home & Security

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

