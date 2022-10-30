Rocket Pool (RPL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $461.34 Million

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $24.59 or 0.00118782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $461.34 million and $1.76 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,759,050 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

