Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.2 %

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $257.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.18%.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

