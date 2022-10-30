Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Price Target to €24.00

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Scor from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Scor from €24.50 ($25.00) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.66.
Scor Price Performance
Shares of Scor stock opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.25. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Scor (SCRYY)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.