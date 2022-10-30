Royal Bank of Canada Raises Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target to C$12.00

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Trading Up 3.4 %

Celestica stock opened at C$15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. Celestica has a 52-week low of C$11.28 and a 52-week high of C$17.00.

Insider Activity

About Celestica

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$745,684.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,367,505.14.

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.