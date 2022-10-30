Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,019 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.23% of Repligen worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 1,629.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Repligen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,900,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,840 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $1,230,908.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,357 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $815,784.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,468,912.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,072 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,528. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $181.99 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

