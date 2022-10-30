Royce & Associates LP Buys 64,200 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ichor were worth $17,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ichor by 525.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $752.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.05.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICHR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

