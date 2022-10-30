Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 84.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,940 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $21,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Colliers International Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $466,000. 62.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $96.27 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a one year low of $87.83 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

