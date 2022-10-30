Royce & Associates LP Has $19.56 Million Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,153,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,743 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.47% of Amkor Technology worth $19,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.97. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $1,320,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $1,549,440 over the last three months. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

