Royce & Associates LP Has $25.72 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.00% of Transcat worth $25,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Transcat during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Transcat stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The company has a market cap of $620.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $101.05.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Transcat had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Transcat from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

