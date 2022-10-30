Royce & Associates LP Increases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.81% of Wabash National worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wabash National by 62.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 30,512.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wabash National news, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 4,269 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $72,573.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,824 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin T. Smith sold 30,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $754,963. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Performance

NYSE WNC opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.61 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. Wabash National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $642.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wabash National from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Featured Stories

