Royce & Associates LP Purchases 54,900 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,653,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.19% of Astronics worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,186,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,270,000 after acquiring an additional 196,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Astronics by 20.7% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,391,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,995,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Astronics Co. has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Astronics had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $129.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Astronics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

In other Astronics news, Director Warren C. Johnson bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $49,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,384 shares in the company, valued at $245,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

