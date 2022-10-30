Royce & Associates LP Takes $16.22 Million Position in Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 859,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,219,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.14% of Artivion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Artivion during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the second quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Artivion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Artivion from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Artivion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Artivion

Artivion Price Performance

In other Artivion news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of Artivion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $124,516.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AORT stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Artivion, Inc. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $23.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Artivion Profile

(Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.