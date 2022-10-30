RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Short Interest Down 13.0% in October

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.99. 88,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,864. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.17. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 million. Equities analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 10.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in RxSight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RxSight by 33.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RxSight by 73.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of RxSight by 214.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

