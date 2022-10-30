Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

Sachem Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.82 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Sachem Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SACH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after acquiring an additional 904,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 20,906 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sachem Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.