Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Sachem Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sachem Capital has a payout ratio of 94.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Sachem Capital to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.8%.
Sachem Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SACH opened at $3.82 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sachem Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
